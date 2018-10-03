JRL condemns Malik’s arrest, calls shutdown on Oct 8

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
JRL leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday condemned the “arbitray” arrest of JKLF chairman Mohammad Yaseen Malik and other Hurriyat activists by the authorities.
In a statement JRL said “those in power should by now realize that incarcerations intimidation and fear is neither a deterrent for leadership nor for people not to pursue their struggle for self-determination.”
JRL leaders also asked people to “observe complete shutdown across Jammu and Kashmir on 8th October to protest the commencement of the ULB and Panchayat election drama being foisted upon them.”
Leadership asked people “to observe subsequent protest shutdown in their respective areas as per the poll schedule on 10th, 13th and 16th October 2018 and show their complete disassociation and resentment against it.”
