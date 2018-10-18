JRL condemns killings, calls shutdown today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 17:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik Wednesday expressed deep anguish and grief overthe killing of Rayees Ahmed and two militants Mehraj ud Din Bangroo and Faid Mushtaq Waza in Fateh Kadal by the forces and called for shutdown tomorrow.
In a joint statement, the three leaders said the “state repression against people is increasing with each passing day. The State machinery is all out to crush people in order to crush their dissent. Communication lines are blocked as internet is suspended frequently. Youth and activists are arbitrarily booked under draconian PSA and sent to outside jails. There is no law in the land except the law of state might”.
They said universities and colleges are forcibly closed to disallow students from raising their voice against daily killings and atrocities. “Kashmiri Students in outside universities are booked in false cases and harassed. Even news reporters and photographers are not spared and thrashed”.
“Election dramas are foisted upon us through force while our very existence is legally threatened in Indian Supreme Court. No voice of humanity and justice is heard in India today that speaks up for what the people of Kashmir are being subject to by their rulers,” they said.
The leaders said the leadership and activists are illegally and forcibly detained either in jails or kept under house arrest and not allowed to reach out to people. “No peaceful expression of protest by leadership or people against these atrocities and anti-human measures is allowed. All space to peacefully and democratically resist has been completely chocked. Protest shut downs are only means left to us to resist the state onslaught and show our resilience to it.”
They asked people to observed protest shutdown on Thursday against killing of three persons in Fateh Kadal, atrocities being inflicted on people including gruesome killings, arbitrary arrests and PSAs, destruction of homes, harassment of students attack on journalists and all other measures of repression.
They also asked people to organize peaceful protests on Friday against the repression.
Imams and Khateebs were told to raise their voice against these injustices in their Friday sermons.