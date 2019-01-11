JRL condemns killing of Sikh youth, rape of minor Gujjar girl

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 10:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has strongly condemned the killing of a Sikh youth by unidentified gunmen at Tral.
In a joint statement, the leaders said many attempts were made to trigger a sectarian wedge and Sikh community was targeted time and again but they always stood shoulder to shoulder with the majority community and the ongoing struggle.
“The killing of any human being irrespective of his faith deserves highest form of condemnation,” they said.
The leaders said when the gruesome incident of Chattisingpora took place, the Sikh community showed wisdom, remained patient and defeated the anti-Kashmir agencies and people.
“It is the collective responsibility of the leadership and people to protect the minorities be that Sikhs, Hindus, and Buddhists as Islam lay stress on protecting the members of minority community,” he said.
The leaders said a joint delegation of JRL would soon visit Tral and meet the family members of slain Sikh youth Simranjeet Singh and collectively condemn the killing and reassure members of Sikh community.
They also strongly condemned the rape of a minor Gujjar girl at Ramsoo stating that such incidents deserve all out condemnation and those involved in attacking the chastity of the minor girl must face the stern punishment.
The leaders said before this incident, another incident had taken place at Kathua where culprits were identified while relatives and family members of the minor girl continue to await justice.
“These incidents are aimed at creating fear among the community and make them feel threatened by groups who gain by it,” they said.