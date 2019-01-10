JRL condemns killing of Sikh youth in Tral

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Joint Resistance Leadership including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik on Thursday condemned the incident of killing of a Sikh youth in Tral by unidentified gunmen.
In a statement the JRL condemning the incident said that the purpose of such incidents is to destroy the communal harmony.
While expressing sympathy with the bereaved family, Hurriyat leaders said that such incidents are dangerous and must be condemned, and those involved must be punished.