About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JRL condemns killing of Sikh youth in Tral

Published at January 10, 2019 04:04 PM 0Comment(s)1233views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Joint Resistance Leadership including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik on Thursday condemned the incident of killing of a Sikh youth in Tral by unidentified gunmen.

In a statement the JRL condemning the incident said that the purpose of such incidents is to destroy the communal harmony.

While expressing sympathy with the bereaved family, Hurriyat leaders said that such incidents are dangerous and must be condemned, and those involved must be punished.  

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top