JRL condemns Jammu bus stand attack

March 08, 2019 |

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising of Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday condemned a grenade attack at the bus stand in Jammu district.

JRL said that attacks on unarmed civilians are the most reproachful act which should be condemned by all civilized humans.

While praying for the speedy recovery of those injured in today’s blast, JRL said that, “our hearts go to those families whose kith and kin have lost their lives or got injuries in this blast and we express our solidarity with these families.”

A teenager was killed and 32 others were injured Thursday in a grenade attack in the crowded SRTC bus stand area in the Jammu city. JRL also condemned the attacks on Kashmiris in Lucknow and said that attacks on Kashmiri traders, employees, labour and students have not receded but are increasing at an alarming pace.