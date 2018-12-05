JRL condemns HR violations in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 04:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Muhammad Yasin Malik has strongly condemned the cycle of worst human rights violations being committed in Kashmir by the rulers.
In a joint statement the leadership said that as December 10 is globally observed as human rights day, it was decided to commemorate a human rights week to bring focus on the grave violations here and highlight them globally.
“But even organizing peaceful events to register protest against the grave abuses taking place here such as candlelight protest becomes an eyesore for the perpetrators as they immediately launched a massive crackdown on leadership and the pro-freedom activists to scuttle even the peaceful programs.”
The leadership said that authorities arrested all those who took part in candlelight protest including leaders Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Shokat Ahmed Baskhi, Abdur Rasheed, Muhammad Yasin Bhat, and Sheikh Abdur Rasheed.
The leadership said these leaders were detained during nocturnal raids on their residences, which reflects “the ultimate frustration and the worst form of authoritarianism”. The leadership said that while Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq remain illegally caged in their homes, other leaders that include Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Bilal Sidique too have been placed under house detention while as JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik has been lodged in police custody since the commencement of so-called panchayat elections where his health has deteriorated since past one week after which he has been hospitalized.
The Leadership said that every form of peaceful means of protest against HR violations or expression of dissent is crushed or forcibly disallowed making hartals the only option available.
Leadership said while all peaceful means of protest stands choked whosoever raises voice is rewarded punishment in the form of draconian PSA. They said, “Because of the fact that every space for youth has been squeezed, they feel being pushed to the wall and many are forced to pick up arms to fight this state aggression and terrorism.”
Leadership said that by detaining the leaders, lodging them in jails, and scuttling peaceful means of protests won’t break the resolve of neither the resistance leadership nor the people of Kashmir.
The Leadership urged the world peace organizations, the international community, Amnesty International Asia Watch, UNHRC and ICRC to take note of the urgent Kashmir situation where innocent people are subjected to repression and even babies not spared the pellets and build pressure on New Delhi to stop “the grave human rights violation” forthwith.