JRL condemns GoI’s ban on Jama’at, terms it ‘arbitrary’

Srinagar:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohamad Yasin Malik on Friday condemned what it termed as the “authoritarian” and “arbitrary” decision of Government of India—banning Jamat-e-Islami J&K after a crackdown on its cadres and rampant arrests.
JRL spokesman in a statement said that Jamat e Islami has been running many schools and educational institutions across the valley as a socio-religious organization for decades. JRL said that post-Pulwama attack there has been a deliberate attempt to direct revenge against Kashmiri’s including attacks on students studying outside to mass arrests and crackdown, raids on homes of leadership and people across the valley to banning organizations and fiddling with 35A/370.
JRL alleged the way “these authoritarian announcements are being made at night it looks very likely that the decision to remove 35 A/370 could also be made in this dramatic manner one of these days.”
JRL said despite being under arrests and house arrest and in a difficult situation, the JRL leadership was in touch with various segments of the society.
“We are in touch with various segments of society the Bar association, traders, civil society and others to see how this assault will be resisted collectively by the nation,” the spokesperson said.
“People have to vigilant and ready to defend this great assault against us as it is a matter of our very existence. It’s a do or die for Kashmiri’s who have staked all in the last 70 years of our struggle for self-determination having made tremendous sacrifices.”