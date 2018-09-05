JRL condemns forces ‘highhandedness’ in south Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 04:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik strongly Tuesday condemned the continued “wave of terror and intimidation” being unleashed by troops across south Kashmir in name of infamous Cordon and Search Operation (CASO), which resulted in killing of youth FayazWani and injuring of scores of people at ChewaKalan, Pulwama.
“These cordon and search operations to terrorise and harass common people are deplorable unjustified and against all principles of humanity. Making people hostage in their own homes, thrashing them, vandalising their houses, detaining youth at will and then mercilessly killings civilians in this manner is absolute “state aggression and state terrorism” which India is perpetuating as a state policy, with impunity and without remorse,” they said.
The leaders said despite unleashing “ultimate terror and repression across south Kashmir, the resolve of the people of south Kashmir to stand up against it is unwavering . The frustration of forces, who then resort to revenge, and vendetta against civilian population.”
“No military might has ever succeeded in suppressing a peoples just political movements across the globe and neither will this. The dispute will have to be resolved politically in keeping with peoples will and choice,” they said.