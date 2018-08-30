JRL condemns arrests of family members of militants

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik strongly condemned the ‘ploys’ being employed by the authorities to punish, intimidate, harass and humiliate the families of armed youth.
In a statement, JRL said that “these measures will only worsen the situation and turn it ugly and out of control.”
The leadership said that the arbitrary arrest of 70 year old Assadullah Naikoo father of Reyaz Naikoo and two brothers of Lateef Tiger, burning down of the homes of two armed youth Shahjahan and Syed Naveed in Shopian district and arrest by NIA of second son of Syed Salahudin, Syed Shakeel besides arrest of dozens of youth from Pulwama are acts of ‘pure revenge’, which can in no way deter Kashmiri’s from pursing the goal of freedom from oppression and occupation.
They said that “use of unbridled force and military might against Kashmiri’s only strengthens our resolve.”
“The sacrifices offered by each segment of society and their unflinchingly support and dedication to the principled cause sends a strong message to the powers that be in New Delhi which has unnerved them and their only response to it is repression through authoritarian and absolute use of force,” they added.
JRL said the sacrifices and steadfastness of people will one day force GOI to relent and accept the reality of Kashmir dispute and the inevitability to resolve it.
Denouncing imposition of curfew in many parts of Kashmir, the leadership paid tributes to two armed youth killed in an encounter at Hajin in Bandipora with forces.
They thanked the people of J&K for observing an exemplary protest strike against the assault on the hereditary state subject laws, warning that people will immediately hit the streets in protest in case of any adverse judgment by Supreme Court of India. (KNS)