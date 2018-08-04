JRL condemns arrest, slapping of PSA on Umar Adil

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 03:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik Friday condemned the arrest of JRL member Umar Adil Dar in Anantnag who has been shifted to Kuthwa jail after being booked under black law PSA.
In a statement issued on Friday, JRL said Umar Adil Dar accompanied by Hakim Abdul Rashid on 1st August 2018, was visiting Bar Association Anantnag with a letter from the leadership regarding the issue of 35-A.
“He was arrested outside the court premises and within 24 hours slapped with PSA and sent to Kuthua jail. Neither was his family in Srinagar informed about his arrest or shifting nor was he presented before any court of law,” JRL said.
Condemning this “arbitrary” arrest and use of black law, JRL leaders said that on 1st of August 2018, a statement from Director General of Police (DGP) was published in media in which he had said that no peaceful protest regarding 35-A will be stopped.
“The ink of this statement had not even dried up when police arrested Umar Adil Dar in Anantnag and booked him under PSA,” they said.
JRL statement said that either DGP is trying to befool public through his soft statements or his own officers on ground have no respect for his statements or orders which is bizarre.
They said that in past too, DGP has been issuing statements like these but on ground his officers do contrary to that and “unleash reign of terror on whosoever comes their way”.
JRL leaders said that “Jammu Kashmir is a police state where many districts and regions have been handed over to criminal and ill minded people in uniform, who only are deployed to terrorize, humiliate and torture common people especially the political activists and act like the bosses of some gangs and gangsters.”
They said that police attitude towards common people and political activists like Umar Adil Dar can only be termed as “criminal” and “this is the attitude that has in past and is pushing Kashmiri youth to the path of armed struggle and ultimate sacrifice.”
Leaders appealed human rights organizations especially the ICRC and UN human rights council to take cognizance of these “arbitrary and illegal acts of Indian forces and police and intervene to save the lives of Kashmiris from the wrath of this oppression.”
They said that “Jail and incarcerations are nothing new for resistance lovers but rulers, their police and civil authorities which act as subordinates to police should know that there is a law known as the law of retribution and every tyrant, oppressor and criminal will have to face this law of nature one day and answer for his or her criminal acts against humanity.”