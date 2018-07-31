JRL can represent intense feelings of Kashmiris on Art 35A: Soz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jul 30:
Congress leader Saifuddin Soz Monday said the separatist Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) can represent the "intense feelings" of Kashmiris on the legal challenge to Article 35A of the Constitution that protects the special residency rights in Jammu and Kashmir.
"I have convinced myself that the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) and the Civil Society (JKCSDS) can adequately represent the intense feelings of Kashmiris, who are as a class emotionally involved with this issue. It is my humble advice that this delicate matter should be left at that level," he said in a statement.
The JRL is an umbrella of separatist organisations headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik.
They have called for a shutdown on August 5 and 6, to protest against any "tinkering" with Article 35A.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on August 6 a PIL challenging the validity of Article 35A, which does not allow people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy any immoveable property in the state.
"I have noticed a situation of one-upmanship on the question of the movement for protection of Article 35-A of the Constitution of India.
"While it is true that it is the right of every citizen to say what he/she wants to say, any upmanship on a delicate issue like Article 35-A, to garner credit, will surely cause damage to the vary goal that is intended to be achieved!" Soz said, in apparent reference to mainstream political parties in the valley.
The former union minister, however, said the mainstream political parties also have a big role to play on this issue.
"They can do a better job and one way for mainstream could be that (National Conference president) Farooq Abdullah leads a delegation to meet the Prime Minister and convey to him forcefully the intense feelings of the people of Kashmir," he added.