About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JRL can make dialogue meaningful, purposeful: Soz

Published at December 23, 2018 12:13 AM 0Comment(s)180views


Srinagar:

 Former congress leader and union minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Saturday said that Joint Resistance Leadership constitutes a nucleus that could help in streamlining process of purposeful dialogue between India and Pakistan.
“I wonder how Government of India will succeed in resolving the crisis in Kashmir when senior BJP leaders like Rajnath Singh say that the separatists – a reference to JRL – do not lose any occasion to fan anti India sentiment. This is misreading of the situation in Kashmir,” Soz in a statement issued here said.
“It is a tragic circumstance that Government of India does not want to understand that use of force in Kashmir can only lead to worsening of the situation,” he said, adding “the only way that can lead to solution of the dispute is through a purposeful dialogue. If that is so, the JRL constitutes a situation that can make dialogue purposeful.”
“It would be prudent for Government of India to change its policy of repression through excessive use of force and adopt a policy of Conciliation for which the effective instrument is a purposeful dialogue.”

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top