JRL can make dialogue meaningful, purposeful: Soz

Srinagar:
Former congress leader and union minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Saturday said that Joint Resistance Leadership constitutes a nucleus that could help in streamlining process of purposeful dialogue between India and Pakistan.
“I wonder how Government of India will succeed in resolving the crisis in Kashmir when senior BJP leaders like Rajnath Singh say that the separatists – a reference to JRL – do not lose any occasion to fan anti India sentiment. This is misreading of the situation in Kashmir,” Soz in a statement issued here said.
“It is a tragic circumstance that Government of India does not want to understand that use of force in Kashmir can only lead to worsening of the situation,” he said, adding “the only way that can lead to solution of the dispute is through a purposeful dialogue. If that is so, the JRL constitutes a situation that can make dialogue purposeful.”
“It would be prudent for Government of India to change its policy of repression through excessive use of force and adopt a policy of Conciliation for which the effective instrument is a purposeful dialogue.”