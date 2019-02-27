JRL calls two-day strike over mass arrests, NIA raids

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 26:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) Tuesday called for a two-day complete protest strike against the mass arrest spree and raids of NIA on separatist leadership.
The JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik said, “The raids of NIA against almost entire resistance leadership, widespread spree of arrests in every nook and corner of Kashmir valley during which thousands have been put behind bars during the past 10 days, and the continued threats to tinker with the state subject law under the pretext of Article 35-A, the hearing of which is scheduled on Wednesday at the Supreme Court, are acts aimed to break the nerves of Kashmiris and suppress their voice by military and police might and enforce hegemony and vengeance on Kashmiris.”
The JRL leadership said Kashmir had not, could not and would not budge before the “state-sponsored terror” and watch all this mutely.
“Kashmir will observe a complete and comprehensive shutdown against these ‘colonial acts’ on February 27 and 28, 2019,” the JRL said.
They also condemned the “show of dictatorial crackdown” by Government of India against the people of Jammu Kashmir.
The sleuths of NIA accompanied by J&K Police and CRPF started raiding the residences of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabir Shah, Masarat Alam, Naseem Geelani, Zaffar Akbar Bhat and others.
“NIA accompanied by Police even straightaway barged into the rooms of leaders and started vandalizing their houses and intimidating their families. This act of clear vengeance in many cases continued from early morning till late in the day and ended after complete devastation of the houses and families under siege,” the JRL said.
They called for a complete and comprehensive protest strike on Wednesday and Thursday against NIA raids, and the ongoing widespread spree of arrests and threats to tinker with the state subject law under the garb of Article 35-A scheduled to be heard at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
The JRL leaders said, “A war has been unleashed against people of Kashmir to satisfy the manipulated collective conscience of people of India who are being provoked through the raucous debates of Indian media.”
They said barging into the privacy of homes, vandalizing houses in the name of search and intimidating families can only be termed as the worst forms of ‘hounding’ by NIA and Police who had now descended to the lowest of ethics and morality in Kashmir.
“This act of revenge is aimed at providing a legal cover to spree of arrests and break the will, valour and courage of the people of Jammu Kashmir who are striving for a just and sacred cause,” they said. “Prior to these NIA raids which are in-fact acts of bullying, entire Kashmir has been turned into a battlefield where old and young, political or non political are being raided, arrested, put into jails and suppressed by Police, Army and other forces. Not only the leaders and activists of political organisations are being bundled but leaders and Ulemas belonging to religious, social and other walks of life are also being arrested and till date thousands have been put in jails in a bid to suppress the voices of Kashmiris.”
The JRL said on one hand is this bullying going on without a break and on the other hand are the threatening gestures of Indian leadership, deceitful stances taken by their state supporters and debates on noisy Indian TV channels suggesting to do away with the hereditary state subject law under the garb of Article 35-A which is scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court on February 27.
“In fact the main purpose of all these anti-Kashmir operations is to secure votes in upcoming parliament elections and thus Kashmir is being put to flames for satisfying the lust of power by Indian rulers which are highly condemnable,” they said.
Taking a dig at the “criminal silence” of the international community especially the world powers, JRL said: “The world is watching the tiny nation Kashmir being crippled undemocratically by military and police might of India but is maintaining mum for safeguarding their economic, trade and strategic ties with India which is highly regrettable. Kashmiris have witnessed hardships, crackdowns and military occupation for the last 70 years and these hardships and apathy will never succeed in defeating our passion for freedom and right to self-determination which is guaranteed to us by international covenants and agreements.
Asking people of Kashmir to remain ready for every eventuality from rulers and their supporters, JRL said, “Our lives, families, existence, resistance and everything is in danger and we as a nation should remain vigilant and be ready to launch a passionate people’s revolution against this hegemonic attitude of India.”