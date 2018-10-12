JRL calls strike in poll-bound areas on Saturday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 11:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have called for complete shutdown in poll bound areas in third phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls on October 13.
In a statement, the leaders said as in the previous two phases, people would again show their total rejection and dismissal of this exercise by staying away and boycotting it completely.
They said shutdown would be observed in Lal Chowk, Rajbagh, Ikhrajpora, Mehjoor Nagar, Natipora, Chanapora, Budshah Nagar, Bagaat Barzulla, Rawalpora, Hyderpora, Khanka-e-Moualla, Mahraj Gung, Jamia Masjid, Makhdoom Sahib, Khawaja Bazar, Aquilmir Khanyar, Rouzabal, Doulatabad, Islamyarbal, Nawab Bazar, Nawa Kadal, Safa Kadal, Rathpora, Eidgah, Palpora, Tarabal, Hajin, Sopore, Uri, Tral, Awanitpora, Mattan, Pahalgam, Aishmuqam, Seer Hamdani, which would go to polls in third phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls on Saturday (October 13).
