JRL calls strike in poll-bound areas

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 26:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have asked people to observe complete protest shutdown in Mawer, Qalamabad, Bandipora, Bijhama, Wailoo, Singhpora, Beerwah, Waterhail Pulwama, Aripal, Shopian, Kund, Achabal, Qazigund, Veisu, Shangus, Chittergul areas on Tuesday as these areas would be going to poll in the 4th phase of panchayat elections tomorrow.
“People should demonstrate their total rejection and disregard of this futile exercise by staying away and boycotting it completely,” they said.