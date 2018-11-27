About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JRL calls strike in poll-bound areas

Published at November 27, 2018 12:07 AM 0Comment(s)219views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 26:

 The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have asked people to observe complete protest shutdown in Mawer, Qalamabad, Bandipora, Bijhama, Wailoo, Singhpora, Beerwah, Waterhail Pulwama, Aripal, Shopian, Kund, Achabal, Qazigund, Veisu, Shangus, Chittergul areas on Tuesday as these areas would be going to poll in the 4th phase of panchayat elections tomorrow.
“People should demonstrate their total rejection and disregard of this futile exercise by staying away and boycotting it completely,” they said.

