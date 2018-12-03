JRL calls shutdown tomorrow in poll bound areas

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called shutdown tomorrow in areas going to polls tomorrow in the seventh phase of Panchayat elections.
In a statement issued Monday JRL asked people to observe a complete protest shutdown in Trehgam, Qadirabad, Qaziabad, Naidkhai, Rafiabad, Pattan, Sukhnag, Parnewa, Shadimarg, Kapran, Hermain, Pombay, Larnoo, Breng, Sagam areas going to polls in the seventh phase of “sham panchayat elections thrust on them by the authoritarian state.”