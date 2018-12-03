About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JRL calls shutdown tomorrow in poll bound areas

Published at December 03, 2018 05:20 PM 0Comment(s)1812views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called shutdown tomorrow in areas going to polls tomorrow in the seventh phase of Panchayat elections.

In a statement issued Monday JRL asked people to observe a complete protest shutdown in Trehgam, Qadirabad, Qaziabad, Naidkhai, Rafiabad, Pattan, Sukhnag, Parnewa, Shadimarg, Kapran, Hermain, Pombay, Larnoo, Breng, Sagam areas going to polls in the seventh phase of “sham panchayat elections thrust on them by the authoritarian state.”

