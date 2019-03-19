JRL calls shutdown tomorrow against Rizwan custodial death

March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Condemning the alleged custodial death of Rizwan Asad Pandit, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Tuesday called for a complete shutdown tomorrow followed by protests on Thursday and Friday.

In a statement here, the JRL, consisting of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Moulvi Omar Farooq and Mohammad Yaseen Malik, presently detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kotbalwal jail, Jammu, said Rizwan was arrested from his house on Sunday.

However, he was murdered in custody, the statement alleged.