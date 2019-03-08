About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JRL calls shutdown today over Malik’s arrest

 Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called for a complete shutdown in Kashmir on Friday, March 8 against the arrest spree and ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and slapping of Public Safety Act (PSA) on Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik.
The JRL in a statement on Thursday said, "Arbitrary arrest and detention of senior resistance leader and JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and many others under the draconian PSA and shifting of Yasin Sahib to Kot Balwal Jail Jammu is most condemnable act.”
The JRL said the arrest spree, ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, and attempts to tinker with the hereditary State Subject law under the pretext of Article 35-A and intimidating NIA raids on Kashmiris deserve stiff protest and resistance.
“People of Kashmir besides holding peaceful protests after Friday prayers will also observe a complete and comprehensive shutdown on Friday,” the JRL said.
Terming New Delhi’s moves as “dictatorial”, the JRL said today senior resistance leader and chairman of JKLF had been slapped with “draconian” PSA and shifted to Kot Balwal Jail Jammu.
“In a similar manner, Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman Zahid Ali and many others have also been booked under the PSA and shifted to different jails,” the JRL said. “These arbitrary arrests and detentions cannot deter the resistance leaders and activists and the people of Jammu Kashmir from pursuing the path of resistance.
The JRL said the incarcerated leader Malik was a known heart patient suffering from many ailments.
“Callous and dictatorial mindset and approach of Police and civil administration is such that they didn’t allow a leader of Malik’s stature to meet his ailing mother and other family members and shifted him to Jammu in damaging conditions,” they said.
The JRL said the spree of arrests, booking young and old under the PSA, shifting them to outside Valley jails, banning of socio-religious organisation Jamaat-e-Islami, arresting its leadership and activists, attempts to fiddle with the hereditary State Subject law under the pretext of Article 35-A and intimidating NIA raids against Kashmiris were all evil designs that are actually an attempt to suppress Kashmiri voices for “freedom and thus deserve our stiff resistance and protest”.

 

