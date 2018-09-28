JRL calls shutdown today

Asks GoI to give up its ‘iron-fist’ policy, take positive steps to resolve K-issue
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 27:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik strongly condemned the fresh wave of killings in Kashmir including killing of an innocent youth Muhammad Saleem Malik at Noorbagh area of Srinagar by forces and called for complete shutdown and protests tomorrow (Friday).
In a joint statement, they said on one hand, the “drama of holding civic polls is being enacted and on the other hand, massive crackdown is being launched on the resistance leadership by slapping them with PSA and lodging them in Jammu prisons and also selectively killing the youth.”
They paid rich tributes to Muhammad Saleem Malik of Noorbagh and to two armed youth killed in Panzath encounter in Budgam and another armed youth in Dooru, Anantnag.
“Creating a fear psychosis in the minds of people and then holding polls under the barrel of gun is not going to yield anything for Government of India (GoI) as people of Kashmir have already rejected the election bogey and won’t be befooled by this exercise,” they said.
The leaders said frustrated by the commitment of people towards right to self determination, GoI and its troops in Kashmir are resorting to “open aggression”, which includes killing and maiming innocent people of Kashmir.
They said the lakhs of forces deployed in Kashmir have now started a fresh spate of killing innocents and launching frequent search operations, where in people of all ages are asked to come out of their homes and stay under open sky. “This all signifies the acceptance of defeat of forces in Kashmir.”
“The stubborn approach of GoI towards the historic perspective of Kashmir dispute and ignoring the ground realities have resulted in further deterioration of situation in Kashmir,” they said adding keeping the Kashmir issue lingering is neither in the interest of India nor Pakistan as two countries have fought three major wars in the past on Kashmir issue and the main reason of bitterness between the two nuclear powers is only Kashmir dispute.
The leaders said it was high time that instead of resorting to iron fist policy and military might to crush the genuine struggle of Kashmiris, the GoI must shun its rigid approach and take positive steps towards resolving the decades old Kashmir dispute for the everlasting peace in the south Asia.