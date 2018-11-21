JRL calls shutdown on Thursday, protests Friday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 20:
The Joint Resistance Leaders (JRL), Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Dr. Mohammad Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik Tuesday strongly condemned the killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Mir Hafizullah and called for shutdown on November 22 (Thursday) and protests on Friday.
In a statement, the three leaders blamed government agencies for Hafizullah’s killing. “The Indian rulers through their local collaborators have always played role of eliminating political activists, who demand resolution of Kashmir issue”.
“Hafizullah was a highly educated, sensible and visionary leader and his sincerity, dedication and sacrifices earned him a distinguished place and status in the state political circles especially south Kashmir,” they said.
According to them, in every mass uprising especially in 2016, he played a pivotal and central role to sustain that movement and gave a very tough time to the forces and finally they trapped him in a deceitful manner.
“Hafeez was behind the bars most of the time. He was recently released from jail after two years. Authorities tried very hard to break his will and threatened him with dire consequences but he continued his struggle. For last couple of months, he received suspicious phone calls and was even threatened and harassed. This morning, most cunningly and brutally, he was killed,” they said.
The leaders asked people to observe complete shutdown against his killing on November 22 (Thursday) and peaceful protests after Friday prayers on November 23 to show the solidarity with the movement and those, who laid their lives for the sacred cause.
They paid rich tributes to Hafizullah and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and vowed to continue the struggle for right to self determination.