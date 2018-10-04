JRL calls shutdown on Oct 8

‘Arrests, intimidation, fear can’t break resolve of leadership, people’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 03:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have called for complete shutdown on October 8, when the first phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in the state would be held.
In a joint statement, the three leaders asked people to observe complete shutdown across the State on October 8 to protest the commencement of the ULB and Panchayat “election drama” being foisted upon them.
They asked people to observe protest shutdown in their respective areas as per the poll schedule on October 10, 13 and October 16 respectively and show their complete disassociation and resentment against it.
The leaders said as additional forces are being brought into J&K for conduct of this “election drama”, It is clear that it is another attempt at “coercion and rulers want to shove it down “people throats by force, with the backing of lakhs of military forces stationed here and through sections of police force .
They alleged that the election is another form of subjugation. “It conveys that even if entire people of Kashmir are against it and even if pro-India regional parties boycott it, Government of India (GoI) is the command and control in Kashmir and has the power and force to conduct the elections without caring about its credibility or effectiveness. Even the identity of candidates who are supposed to represent public will not be known to the public whom they will represent!”
The leaders also condemned the arbitrary arrest of Yaseen Malik by authorities and the arrest of dozens of Hurriyat activists and youth. “Those in power should by now realise that incarcerations, intimidation and fear is neither a deterrent for leadership nor for people not to pursue their struggle for self determination.”
They said as part of Doval doctrine followed by GoI, forcing election on people is one more way of making them “pay the price and break their resolve for standing up against the state for their fundamental right.”
“As per Doval, people cannot sustain resistance beyond a point, so keep the pressure on them by hurling one assault after another, till they break down. So right after the assault of Article 35 A, this election bogey was raised,” they said.
The leaders said, “People of Kashmir know that any kind of participation in these machinations by GoI is betrayal with their struggle for self determination nurtured by blood and valour of its people. A struggle that sooner than later will succeed.”
“The slogan of people “No to election only Right of self determination” is loud and clear,” they added.