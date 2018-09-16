JRL calls shutdown on Monday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 15:
The Joint Resistance Leaders (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik called for complete shutdown in Kashmir on September 17 (Monday) against killings in south Kashmir.
In a joint statement, the three leaders paid tributes to militants and civilian killed in Kulgam today and extended their sympathies with the bereaved families.
They also prayed for speedy recovery of the people injured in forces firing in Kulgam today.
The three leaders urged people to observe complete shutdown on September 17 (Monday) against forces turning Kashmir, especially South Kashmir into a battle field and resorting to a killing spree there.
They also asked people to offer funeral prayers in absentia for deceased tomorrow after Zuhar prayers.
“The young people are sacrificing their present for our best future,” they said and expressed regrets on stubbornness of India and her “military arrogance”, which they termed as the main stumbling block in way of peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute in exercise of a democratic and political formula of right to self-determination.
The leaders said much blood has flown in the rivers of Kashmir and it needs a human heart to end the bloodshed and allow the subjugated people of Kashmir to decide their own fate according to their free will.