About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JRL calls shutdown on Monday

Published at December 08, 2018 04:25 PM 0Comment(s)2643views


JRL calls shutdown on Monday

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The Joint Resistance Leadership has called for complete shutdown on December 10 Monday, the day that is observed as International Human Rights Day.  

In a statement on Saturday JRL condemned human rights violations in Kashmir and urged people to observe the day (December 10) as “Back Day”.

JRL also urged UNHCR, Amnesty International, Asia Watch. ICRC and other international human rights bodies to immediately take notice of the human rights violations in Kashmir and to put pressure on the government (India) to stop victimizing the people of Kashmir.   

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top