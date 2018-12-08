JRL calls shutdown on Monday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Joint Resistance Leadership has called for complete shutdown on December 10 Monday, the day that is observed as International Human Rights Day.
In a statement on Saturday JRL condemned human rights violations in Kashmir and urged people to observe the day (December 10) as “Back Day”.
JRL also urged UNHCR, Amnesty International, Asia Watch. ICRC and other international human rights bodies to immediately take notice of the human rights violations in Kashmir and to put pressure on the government (India) to stop victimizing the people of Kashmir.