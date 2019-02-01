JRL calls shutdown on Modi’s JK visit

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 31:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik on Thursday appealed people to observe complete shutdown on February 3, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the State.
In a statement, the three leaders said five years of Modi rule has brought only miseries and agony to people of J&K.
“In his pursuit to crush genuine Kashmiri demand for right to self-determination,
Modi as Prime Minster ordered killings and maiming of Kashmiris, destruction of properties, damaging of Kashmiri economy, incarcerations of thousands of Kashmiris and other iron fist policies,” they said.
The three leaders said when Modi assumed PM’s office in 2014, he adopted and implemented an “iron fist policy to crush Kashmiris. His government came out with policies like construction of Israeli-type settlements for Kashmiri Pandits, separate colonies for ex-Indian army men and providing a permanent resident-ship to West Pakistan refugees living in Jammu Kashmir”.
“When people of Kashmir resisted these anti-Kashmiri moves, Modi government started a spree of killings, maiming, destruction of residential houses, snatching eyesight of young and old by pellets, implementing tax regimes like GST to further damage Kashmiri economy and business, stopping foreign aid at the time of floods in 2014 to harm Kashmiris, stopping tourists from coming to Kashmir in a pursuit to damage tourism sector, using agencies like NIA and ED to put people in jails, putting thousands of innocent Kashmiris in jails under PSA and shifting many of them to jails outside State,” they said.
They said from last five years, hundreds of Kashmiri innocents including women have been killed and world saw “Indian troops desecrating, burning down and mutilating human corpses and even dancing on these like wildly”.
They alleged that chemical, petrol and explosives were used to destroy or burn residential houses. “South, north, central Kashmir is witnessing crackdowns and CASOs during which young and old, men and women are being tortured, humiliated and at times showered with pellets snatching eye sights of as young as 16 month old Hibba Jan and as old as 80 year old men.”
JRL said during his last visit, Modi was appealed by Kashmiri tourist operators to request tourists to come to Kashmir but instead he asked Kashmiris to opt between “tourism and terrorism”, thus giving a clear message to tourists to not come to Kashmir.
“This time Modi is coming to J&K with a proposal of handing over 850-MV Ratle power project to NHPC. This is a systematic plan to continue loot of our resources and completely undermine our economy and make us beggars before New Delhi for using our own resources,” they said.
The leaders said people of J&K won’t allow this loot under the garb of NHPC anymore and would resist it forcefully.
“How can we forget that how he and his cohorts tried to communalize the rape and brutal murder of a minor nomad girl at Kathua in Jammu last year? How can we overlook the efforts of Modi and his regime that are hell bent to change demography of J&K under the garb of 35 A and other acts like these,” they said.
The three leaders appealed Kashmiris to observe a complete shutdown on Sunday, at Modi’s arrival in J&K. “People should halt all their activities, transport, business on the day to give a message to the whole world that Kashmiris will not stop their peaceful struggle for right to self-determination and rather will continue this struggle at every cost.”