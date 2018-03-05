JRL calls shutdown on March 7 against shifting of prisoners

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 4:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called for shutdown on March 7 against shifting Dr Muhammad Qasim Faktoo, Muhammad Shafi Shaerati and others to Jammu jails and ill treatment met out with prisoners.
Terming the shifting of prisoners to outside jails as “dictatorial and inhuman”, they said, “It is total violation of the court orders and reflects that authorities are taking revenge against the political prisoners.”
“Shifting of Faktoo and Shaerati to Jammu prisons is a brazen violation of the orders of the J&K High Court division bench that had stated that the duo can’t be shifted to any other place outside Srinagar. The government in violation of the High Court orders shifted the duo from Central Jail to Jammu to appease their masters in New Delhi,” they said.
The leaders said earlier many Kashmiri prisoners, who were lodged in Central Jail Srinagar, were also shifted and lodged in various prisons in Jammu. Those shifted to Jammu include Nazir Ahmed Sheikh, Muhammad Ayoub Dar, Muhammad Ayoub Mir, Abdul Hameed Teli, Tariq Ahmed Dar, Rayees Ahmed, Showkat Ahmed Hakeem, Adil Ahmed Zargar, Moomin Ahmed, Muhammad Ishaq Pal, Imran Nabi Wani, Mehrajudin, Danish Malik, Feroz Ahmed, Mufti Abdul Ahad and Amir Ahmed Wagay.
“The shifting of prisoners to outside jails is highly condemnable,” they said.
The leaders said Faktoo recently completed 25 years in prison while as Sherati also completed 15 years in jail. “Both the prisoners were suffering from multiple ailments due to their prolonged confinement and yet they were shifted to Jammu jails, causing risk to their lives”.
They said under the pretext of escape of one prisoner, endless miseries and hardships are being inflicted on hundreds of prisoners including shifting them to jails in Jammu.
They urged people of Kashmir to observe a complete strike on Wednesday (March 7) against the shifting of prisoners to outside jails, their prolonged and illegal detention and the ill-treatment meted out to them by the jail authorities and the government.
The leaders appealed Asia Watch, Amnesty International and other human rights bodies to intervene into the grave violation of prisoner’s in Kashmir and take steps to ensure all prisoners are brought back to Valley and released without any pre-condition.
