JRL calls shutdown on July 8

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for shutdown on July 8 to mark the 3rd death anniversary of slain Hizb commander Burhan Wani.

In a statement, the JRL paid tributes to Burhan, who was killed in an encounter with forces on July 8, 2016 and whose killing triggered five month long unrest in the Valley.

The JRL called on people to observe shutdown on July 8.

It also appealed people of Tral and adjoining areas to pay homage to Burhan. “We also request people to pay tributes to every slain person in their vicinity”.

JRL has urged world powers to look in the age old Kashmir conflict, which has consumed more than half a million people and still continue to suck the blood of innocents on daily basis.

“No nation can afford to lose its generations with such a fast pace and Kashmiris also want the resolution of this bleeding issue peacefully without further bloodshed,” it said.