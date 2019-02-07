About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JRL calls shutdown on Feb 9, 11

Published at February 07, 2019 08:13 PM 0Comment(s)1047views


JRL calls shutdown on Feb 9, 11

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Joint Resistance Leadership has called for shutdown in Kashmir on Saturday and Monday to mark the death anniversaries of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Butt and demand for return of their mortal remains.

JRL has said that on 10th February, prayers will be held in Masajids for Guru and Bhat. A protest demonstration will be held at Lal Chowk Srinagar demanding the return of mortal remains of Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru. 

Afzal Guru was hanged on February 9, 2013 and buried inside Tihar Jail. Maqbool Butt was also hanged and buried inside Tihar Jail on February 11, 1984.

Joint resistance leadership (JRL) also said it will send a memorandum to UN Secretary General to seek his intervention for the return of mortal remains of Guru and Butt for a proper burial in Kashmir.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top