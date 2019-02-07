JRL calls shutdown on Feb 9, 11

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Joint Resistance Leadership has called for shutdown in Kashmir on Saturday and Monday to mark the death anniversaries of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Butt and demand for return of their mortal remains.
JRL has said that on 10th February, prayers will be held in Masajids for Guru and Bhat. A protest demonstration will be held at Lal Chowk Srinagar demanding the return of mortal remains of Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru.
Afzal Guru was hanged on February 9, 2013 and buried inside Tihar Jail. Maqbool Butt was also hanged and buried inside Tihar Jail on February 11, 1984.