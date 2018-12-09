JRL calls shutdown on Dec 10

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 8:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik Saturday called for protest shutdown in Kashmir on International Human Rights Day on December 10 against the continuous human rights violations being perpetrated by troops in Jammu and Kashmir.
The three leaders said people of Kashmir should observe complete protest strike on December 10 to highlight the human right situation in Valley and lodge their protest towards callous attitude of international community and rights organisations towards the plight of people of Kashmir.
They urged the world peace organizations, international community, Amnesty International Asia Watch, UNHRC and ICRC to take note of the Kashmir situation and put pressure on New Delhi to stop the grave human rights violation forthwith.
“December 10 will witness mass rallies of people and activists across the globe, wherein people will highlight upholding and respect for human rights. Kashmir will be among very few places in the world, where people will not be allowed to register their resentment and protest worst kind of state oppression,” they said.
They said J&K continues to see the worst ever human rights violations as state repression goes from bad to worse with the increase in killings especially of youth to subvert the people movement.
“With complete impunity to forces from accountability, the graph of human rights violations keeps rising. All political and religious rights of people are also suspended. Kashmir being the world’s highest militarised zone even the basic right to life is always under threat. Killings, torture arbitrary and illegal incarceration, thrashing of youth, cordon and search military operation, maiming and snatching vision of people including infants has become an everyday affair. Force is used against the people irrespective of gender as elderly, women, young girls, boys, and even infants are vulnerable victims of state aggression,” they alleged.
They said the criminal silence adopted by international human rights bodies and activists over deteriorating situation in Kashmir was extremely sad.
“Such is the situation of repression in Kashmir that when JRL announced to observe December 3-9 as human rights week, even candlelight protests were disallowed by authorities and anyone participating in it lodged in jails. Besides, crackdown was launched on traders, transporters and even businessmen who took out peaceful rallies against the grim human rights situation in Kashmir,” the leaders said.