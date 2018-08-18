JRL calls shutdown on Aug 26, 27

Warns of State-wide agitation if SC gives verdict against Art 35-A
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 17:
Ahead of hearing of petitions challenging validity of Article 35A in Supreme Court, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik on Friday called for shutdown on August 26 and 27 to protest any attempt to tinker with the law.
In a statement, Geelani, Mirwaiz and Malik said as part of their continued efforts to jointly protest and resist petitions filed in Supreme Court challenging the 1927 hereditary state subject law of J&K, deliberations were held with different section of society.
“The motive behind scrapping of the state subject law is to change the demographic composition of the disputed state and hence undo both its disputed nature and implementation of right to self-determination. We have held deliberations on this key issue with members and representatives of all segments and sections of society including minority community, business fraternity, civil society, hoteliers, lawyers, academia, transporters, etc,” they said.
The leaders said all segments of people unanimously expressed their serious and urgent concern over this issue, which poses grave threat to very existence of people of J&K. “They pledged their support to protect the law”.
They said during the deliberations, it was decided that a two day complete bandh would be observed across the length and breadth of the state on August 26 and 27, when the case would be heard by the Supreme Court.
“In case any untoward verdict is given by the Supreme Court, a mass state-wide agitation will commence therein and consequences will be direct responsibility of Indian government,” they said.
The leaders said it was also decided that till August 27, protest programs against tinkering with the state subject law would be held by all segments of society.
“It was also decided to reach out to people of all regions of the state on this critical issue,” they added.