JRL calls shutdown in poll-bound areas today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 19:
The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik Monday asked people to observe complete protest shutdown tomorrow in Kalaroos, Machil, Rajwar, Ganstan, Nowgam, Sangrama, Wagoora, Kangan, Rathsun, and Bijbehara areas, which are going to polls in the second phase of panchayat elections.
In a statement, JRL people to demonstrate their total rejection and disregard of this “futile” exercise by staying away and boycotting it completely.
“People’s demand ‘No to all elections, only right of self-determination,” it added.
The second phase of 9-phased panchayat polls would be held on Tuesday.