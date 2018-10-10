About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JRL calls shutdown in poll-bound areas

Published at October 10, 2018 12:45 AM 0Comment(s)168views


JRL calls shutdown in poll-bound areas

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 09:

 Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Muhammad Yasin Malik Tuesday asked the people to observe complete protest shutdown in poll-bound areas on Wednesday.
“In the poll-bound areas in the second-phase of the sham elections, people will show their complete disconnect and dismissal by staying away and boycotting this drama,” a statement of JRL issued here said.
The JRL leaders appealed everyone living in poll-bound areas of Solina, AlochiBagh, S D Colony Batmaloo, ZiaratBatmaloo, ShaheedGunj, Karan Nagar, Chattabal, Qamarwari, Bemina East, Bemina West, NundResh Colony, Parimpora, Zainakote, Lawaypora, Mujgund, Tankipora, HabbaKadal, Barbarshah, FatehKadal, Munawarabad, Langate, Sumbal, Kunzar, Watergam, CharariShrief, Beerwah, Magam, Yaripora, Frisal, Anantnag and Bijbehara to stay away from the election process.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top