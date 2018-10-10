JRL calls shutdown in poll-bound areas

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 09:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Muhammad Yasin Malik Tuesday asked the people to observe complete protest shutdown in poll-bound areas on Wednesday.
“In the poll-bound areas in the second-phase of the sham elections, people will show their complete disconnect and dismissal by staying away and boycotting this drama,” a statement of JRL issued here said.
The JRL leaders appealed everyone living in poll-bound areas of Solina, AlochiBagh, S D Colony Batmaloo, ZiaratBatmaloo, ShaheedGunj, Karan Nagar, Chattabal, Qamarwari, Bemina East, Bemina West, NundResh Colony, Parimpora, Zainakote, Lawaypora, Mujgund, Tankipora, HabbaKadal, Barbarshah, FatehKadal, Munawarabad, Langate, Sumbal, Kunzar, Watergam, CharariShrief, Beerwah, Magam, Yaripora, Frisal, Anantnag and Bijbehara to stay away from the election process.