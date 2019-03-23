JRL calls shutdown in Kashmir on Sunday against JKLF ban

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a complete shutdown on Sunday against the ban on Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) under Unlawful Activities Act.

JKLF is led by Yasin Malik, who lodged at Kot Balwal jail in Jammu under Public Safety Act.

In a statement JRL appealed people to observe a complete shutdown on Sunday to protest against the ban on JKLF.

Malik is also part of the Joint Resistance Leadership besides, Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

On Friday Government of India banned JKLF for five years, decalring it as an unlawful association under the provisions of Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.