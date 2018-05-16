JRL calls ‘Lal Chowk Chalo’ on PM’s Kashmir visit, shutdown on May 21

To form 6-member committee to decide future strategy
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 15:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik Monday called Lal Chowk Chalo on Saturday May 19 against the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narinder Modi and dared the Government of India to lift ban on political activities of separatist leaders.
A statement of JRL issued here said while addressing a meeting today, the JRL leaders strongly condemned the “atrocities” committed against people throughout Kashmir.
The JRL leaders said the Indian premier’s visit was aimed at hoodwinking the opinion of the international community.
Blaming the government forces for “turning the entire State into a battlefield”, the JRL leadership said innocent people were being detained on “frivolous charges” in different jails while youth were being pushed to the wall.
They said such “undemocratic” and “inhuman” situation could not be tolerated for long.
“The leadership is denied the political space and genuine voices strangulated and those detained are subjected to torture and inhuman behavior,” the JRL statement said.
The JRL said though the Government of India and its abettors in Jammu Kashmir had put almost entire leadership either in jails or under house arrest and used “oppressive tactics” and “police and military might”, JRL would stage a peaceful protest on May 19.
It said enforcing silence of the graveyard by using “military might” and designating it as peace could only be termed as foolishness and if “Indian rulers and their abettors” really believe in democracy and freedom of speech, they should stop their “oppressive tactics” and allow JRL to hold this peaceful protest.
JRL leaders said a “fascist government” in power was trying to paint their “wrongdoings” and “killings” as something good and arranging these “patch works” and visits of their “masters”.
They said it was their ploy to give wrong impression of “brutal pacification” of Kashmir as peace and return of normalcy.
JRL leaders said that ‘Lal Chow Chalo’ has been called to demonstrate before the entire world what people of Kashmir stand for.
“If Indian rulers assume that oppression unleashed by their Army and forces has crushed resistance in Kashmir, then they should find some courage to lift ban on political activities of the resistance camp and allow such programmes,” JRL said in a statement.
“India and its partners in the State only know how to suppress people’s voices on the pretext of so-called democracy and normalcy which is highly condemnable,” it said.
JRL said ‘Lal Chowk Chalo’ would highlight the miseries and hardships faced by the people of Kashmir at the hands of “oppressive forces” and also the “reign of terror” unleashed by the government forces.
They said it would also be a show of solidarity with the people of south Kashmir where Army, paramilitary forces and Police have “let loose an ugly phase of horror”.
The statement said the JRL leadership decided to form a six-member committee so that mechanisms for public participation in getting ideas and inputs and in decision-making and implementation would be created.
“All segments of public including writers, intellectuals, traders, chambers of commerce, transporters, teachers, lawyers, doctors, students, and activists will be made a part of the broad-based mechanism,” the JRL statement said. “The leadership will put forth its views and ideas that have been deliberated upon and during discussions with them will take their inputs.”
The statement said a consensus on the course and implementation would be jointly taken and the public informed.
“The public has to prepare itself to follow the programmes in letter and spirit,” the JRL said. “The situation is grave, the road is long and tough but our courage and determination unwavering and together with unity and steadfastness, victory will be ours.”
Meanwhile, paying tributes to Shaheed-e-Millat, Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Abdul Gani Lone and all the ‘martyrs of the movement’, the JRL decided to call a peaceful public gathering on May 21 to commemorate the ‘martyrdom anniversaries’ of the two leaders and martyrs of Hawal and all the martyrs of the ‘movement’.
The statement said Kashmiris had offered huge sacrifices and continue to offer great sacrifices of their life, limb and property for the rightful cause of freedom and on May 21 people would reiterate their pledge with the ongoing ‘movement’.
The JRL has called for a shutdown on the 21st of May.