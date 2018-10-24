JRL calls Kulgam Chalo today, protests Friday, shutdown Saturday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 23:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Mallik has called for march to Kulgam on Wednesday to pay homage to seven civilians killed in a blast at encounter site at Laroo village of Kulgam.
They have also called for shutdown on October 27.
In a joint statement, the three leaders appealed people in general and those living in south Kashmir in particular to march towards Kulgam tomorrow to express solidarity with families of seven civilians, who were killed in powerful blast at gunfight site at Laroo village of Kulgam on Sunday.
“The march to Kulgam is to convey to people of Laroo that people of entire Kashmir are with them and share their grief and pain and that they are not alone against the ultimate repression unleashed to crush the peoples’ demand for right to self- determination,” they said.
They have also called for protests after Friday prayers to denounce the killings.
“On October 26 (Friday), Imams of all shrines, masjids and Imambaras across Kashmir will raise their voice against the killing of innocent people in Kulgam and stage peaceful protests after Friday prayers against the bloodshed in Kulgam,” they said and urged
Imams to lead special prayers for all those killed in Kashmir, especially for those who died in Kulgam on Sunday.
The leaders called for shutdown on October 27 (Saturday).
“It is the black day of Kashmir history. Complete shutdown will be observed on day as it was on this day in 1947 that Indian troops landed in Kashmir and since then lakhs of forces continue to be stationed here to militarily hold Kashmir,” they said.
The leaders appealed Kashmir diaspora on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) to observe the day in solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and educate the people through posters, banners and placards about the Kashmir dispute and grave human rights abuses being committed by Indian forces.