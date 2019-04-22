About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JRL calls for valley-wide shutdown tomorrow against 'highhandedness' of NIA, ED

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Jammu Kashmir liberation Front (JKLF) has called for a valley-wide protest shutdown on Tuesday 23rd April 2019, against the ill-treatment meted-out to JKLF chairman Yasin Malik.

According to a statement JRL has called for complete shutdown on Tuesday in Kashmir to protest against the deteriorating condition of jailed leader Muhammad Yasin Malik and against the alleged highhandedness of National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate.    

