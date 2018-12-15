JRL calls for three-day strike, mourning in Kashmir against Pulwama killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a three-day strike against the killings in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.
Taking to Twitter Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said called for three days mourning and strike starting from today in Kashmir.
"From today onwards for three days mourning and complete protest strike will be observed all across," Mirwaiz tweeted.
He also called for a march to Badami Bagh Army cantonment on Monday (17 December).
"#PulwamaMassacre,Bullets and pellets rain!As Govt of India has decided to kill Kashmiri’s through its #ArmedForces who control us,JRL and people will march towards Badami Bagh Army cantonment on Monday 17 Dec to ask GOI to kill all of us at one time rather than killing us daily," he wrote.