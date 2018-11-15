JRL calls for strike on Nov 17

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 14:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have called on people to observe complete shutdown on November 17, when first phase of panchayat polls would be held in the State.
In a statement, the three leaders said a complete protest shutdown would be observed across Kashmir on November 17, when the first phase of panchayat polls drama would be held.
“By observing shutdown, people will send a message that they have nothing to do with the ‘sham process’ being foisted on them to undermine Kashmir’s disputed status and the need to resolve it,” they said.
The leaders said people would observe complete protest strike in poll bound areas on the day when elections are held on November 20, 24, 27 and 29 and December 1, 4, 8 and 11.
They said holding elections in Kashmir under the “shadow of gun and by force is a meaningless exercise and nothing but another attempt to mislead people of India and the world.”
“This exercise becomes all more ridiculous as their own pro-Indian parties decided to stay away from this farcical exercise,” they said.
The leaders said the recent rejection of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls by over 95 percent people of Kashmir has sent a crystal clear message to Indian rulers.
“Enacting election drama in presence of lakhs of forces can befool none. The world community knows the reality of democracy in Kashmir,” they said adding, “People of Kashmir know well that any sort of participation in polls held under Indian constitution amounts to selling out on the tremendous sacrifices of thousands of people, especially our youth. So there is no question of any participation.”