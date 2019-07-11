JRL calls for strike on 13 July

July 11, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Joint Resistence Leadership (JRL), an amalgam of top separatist leaders, has called for strike on 13 July to remember to the martyrs of Kashmir.

In a statement, JRL paid glowing tributes the martyrs of 13 July 1931.

"A complete strike will be observed on the day in remembrance of 13 July martyrs and of all the martyrs of the land," JRL said.

It said the shutdown has been called as a means to once again reiterate the urgent need for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue, put an end to repression against the people and those representing sentiments of people.