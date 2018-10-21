About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow over civilian killings in Kulgam

Published at October 21, 2018 02:35 PM 0Comment(s)2145views


JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow over civilian killings in Kulgam

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

 

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) called for a shutdown in Kashmir for Monday against the civilian killing in Kulgam district on Sunday.  

“To strongly condemn &protest the mayhem unleashed in Kulgam by the ruthless Indian state in which so far 5 civilians & 3 armed youth killed besides injuries to tens of scores of injured, JRL calls for complete #Shutdown tomorrow, JRL will hold a #ProtestSitin on Tuesday at LaLchowk,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq wrote on Twitter. 

Three civilians were killed in a blast at the gunfight site at Laroo village of Kulgam after the gunfight was over. Two more civilians were—who were reportedly received bullet injuries in clashes with government forces--were brought dead to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital. 

Earlier, three militants were also killed in the gunfight.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top