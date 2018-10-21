JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow over civilian killings in Kulgam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) called for a shutdown in Kashmir for Monday against the civilian killing in Kulgam district on Sunday.
“To strongly condemn &protest the mayhem unleashed in Kulgam by the ruthless Indian state in which so far 5 civilians & 3 armed youth killed besides injuries to tens of scores of injured, JRL calls for complete #Shutdown tomorrow, JRL will hold a #ProtestSitin on Tuesday at LaLchowk,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq wrote on Twitter.
Three civilians were killed in a blast at the gunfight site at Laroo village of Kulgam after the gunfight was over. Two more civilians were—who were reportedly received bullet injuries in clashes with government forces--were brought dead to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital.
Earlier, three militants were also killed in the gunfight.