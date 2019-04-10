About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 10, 2019 | Agencies

JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow, on election days in poll constituencies

 

x (x)
 

The Joint Resistance leadership (JRL) comprising Hurriyat Conference (G) led by Syed Ali Geelani, Hurriyat Conference (M) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has called for a complete shutdown on Thursday, April 11 against the parliamentary elections, NIA “aggression”, closure of highway for civilian traffic twice a week, and recent attack on prisoners in Srinagar Central Jail.

The parliamentary polls are going to start Thursday from Baramulla parliamentary constituency.

JRL in a statement called for complete shutdown against “NIA aggression which includes the shifting of JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik to Tihar jail Delhi under the pretext of questioning by NIA, rigorous questioning of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at NIA headquarters in Delhi that has continued for three days now, sustained interrogation and repeated summoning of two sons – Naeem-uz-Zafar Geelani and Naseem Geelani – of senior veteran leader Syed Ali Geelani to Delhi by NIA, closure of Kashmir’s main highway for civilians for two days in a week and recent attack by police and forces on inmates at central jail Srinagar in which many inmates sustained bullet and pellet injuries and many have been shifted to unknown jails and interrogation centres”.

While appealing people to stay away from upcoming parliamentary polls, JRL said: “Besides complete shutdown across the valley on 11th April, 2019 shutdowns (protest strike) will be observed on 18th April in Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts, on 23rd April in Anantnag, on 29th April in Anantnag and Kulgam and on 6th May in Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama areas.”

(GNS)

Latest News

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

Apr 10 | PTI/AP
HC judge recuses self from hearing plea to bar Farooq, Omar and Mehboo ...

HC judge recuses self from hearing plea to bar Farooq, Omar and Mehboo ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Complaint lodged against Farooq, Mehbooba at Bihar court

Complaint lodged against Farooq, Mehbooba at Bihar court

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Minister performs

Minister performs 'Nagin dance' to woo voters

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
MHA defends highway ban, says it will be only till May 31

MHA defends highway ban, says it will be only till May 31

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Omar seeks response from PM Modi over Imran Khan

Omar seeks response from PM Modi over Imran Khan's 'endorsement' for n ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow, on election days in poll constituenci ...

JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow, on election days in poll constituenci ...

Apr 10 | Agencies
Better chance of peace with India if BJP wins elections: Imran Khan

Better chance of peace with India if BJP wins elections: Imran Khan

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
NIA arrests Yasin Malik in alleged funding case

NIA arrests Yasin Malik in alleged funding case

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Pak has

Pak has 'officially' allied with Modi: Congress

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Omar leads protest against Kashmir highway ban

Omar leads protest against Kashmir highway ban

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
ITBP man injured in accidental fire in Poonch

ITBP man injured in accidental fire in Poonch

Apr 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Police SIT to probe Kishtwar RSS leader, his PSO

Police SIT to probe Kishtwar RSS leader, his PSO's killing

Apr 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Day 4: Ganderbal shuts against local militant

Day 4: Ganderbal shuts against local militant's killing

Apr 10 | Umar Raina
Indian couple charged with spying on German Sikhs, Kashmir movement

Indian couple charged with spying on German Sikhs, Kashmir movement

Apr 10 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Japanese fighter jet disappears over Pacific

Japanese fighter jet disappears over Pacific

Apr 10 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Yasin Malik shifted to Tihar Jail, to face NIA questioning

Yasin Malik shifted to Tihar Jail, to face NIA questioning

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir issue has to be settled: Pakistan PM

Kashmir issue has to be settled: Pakistan PM

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
Kashmir highway ban against winning

Kashmir highway ban against winning 'hearts and minds': Former Army ch ...

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 10, 2019 | Agencies

JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow, on election days in poll constituencies

 

x (x)
 

              

The Joint Resistance leadership (JRL) comprising Hurriyat Conference (G) led by Syed Ali Geelani, Hurriyat Conference (M) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has called for a complete shutdown on Thursday, April 11 against the parliamentary elections, NIA “aggression”, closure of highway for civilian traffic twice a week, and recent attack on prisoners in Srinagar Central Jail.

The parliamentary polls are going to start Thursday from Baramulla parliamentary constituency.

JRL in a statement called for complete shutdown against “NIA aggression which includes the shifting of JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik to Tihar jail Delhi under the pretext of questioning by NIA, rigorous questioning of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at NIA headquarters in Delhi that has continued for three days now, sustained interrogation and repeated summoning of two sons – Naeem-uz-Zafar Geelani and Naseem Geelani – of senior veteran leader Syed Ali Geelani to Delhi by NIA, closure of Kashmir’s main highway for civilians for two days in a week and recent attack by police and forces on inmates at central jail Srinagar in which many inmates sustained bullet and pellet injuries and many have been shifted to unknown jails and interrogation centres”.

While appealing people to stay away from upcoming parliamentary polls, JRL said: “Besides complete shutdown across the valley on 11th April, 2019 shutdowns (protest strike) will be observed on 18th April in Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts, on 23rd April in Anantnag, on 29th April in Anantnag and Kulgam and on 6th May in Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama areas.”

(GNS)

News From Rising Kashmir

;