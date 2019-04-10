JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow, on election days in poll constituencies

April 10, 2019 | Agencies

The Joint Resistance leadership (JRL) comprising Hurriyat Conference (G) led by Syed Ali Geelani, Hurriyat Conference (M) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has called for a complete shutdown on Thursday, April 11 against the parliamentary elections, NIA “aggression”, closure of highway for civilian traffic twice a week, and recent attack on prisoners in Srinagar Central Jail.



The parliamentary polls are going to start Thursday from Baramulla parliamentary constituency.



JRL in a statement called for complete shutdown against “NIA aggression which includes the shifting of JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik to Tihar jail Delhi under the pretext of questioning by NIA, rigorous questioning of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at NIA headquarters in Delhi that has continued for three days now, sustained interrogation and repeated summoning of two sons – Naeem-uz-Zafar Geelani and Naseem Geelani – of senior veteran leader Syed Ali Geelani to Delhi by NIA, closure of Kashmir’s main highway for civilians for two days in a week and recent attack by police and forces on inmates at central jail Srinagar in which many inmates sustained bullet and pellet injuries and many have been shifted to unknown jails and interrogation centres”.



While appealing people to stay away from upcoming parliamentary polls, JRL said: “Besides complete shutdown across the valley on 11th April, 2019 shutdowns (protest strike) will be observed on 18th April in Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts, on 23rd April in Anantnag, on 29th April in Anantnag and Kulgam and on 6th May in Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama areas.”

(GNS)