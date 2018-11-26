JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow in poll bound areas

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik called for complete shutdown in poll bound areas on Tuesday, November 27.
In a statement issued on Monday, JRL has asked people to observe a complete protest shutdown in Mawer, Qalamabad, Bandipora, Bijhama, Wailoo, Singhpora, Beerwah, Waterhail Pulwama, Aripal, Shopian, Kund, Achabal, Qazigund, Veisu, Shangus, Chittergul areas going to polls in the 4th phase of “sham panchayat elections thrust on them by the authoritarian state.”