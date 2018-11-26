About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow in poll bound areas

Published at November 26, 2018 04:38 PM 0Comment(s)1527views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik called for complete shutdown in poll bound areas on Tuesday, November 27.

In a statement issued on Monday, JRL has asked people to observe a complete protest shutdown in Mawer, Qalamabad, Bandipora, Bijhama, Wailoo, Singhpora, Beerwah, Waterhail Pulwama, Aripal, Shopian, Kund, Achabal, Qazigund, Veisu, Shangus, Chittergul areas going to polls in the 4th   phase of “sham panchayat elections thrust on them by the authoritarian state.”

