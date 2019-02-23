JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow against any move to tamper with Article 35A, arrests

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Joint Resistance leadership (JRL) comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Mailk, on Saturday called for shutdown to be observed on February 24 against arrests, censorship and any tampering with Article 35A.
JRL in a statement condemned the nocturnal raids and arrest of over 200 Jamat-e-Islami leaders and memebers in Kashmir.
JRL also said that deployment of additional 12000 paramilitary forces on an urgent basis also indicates that something is cooking in this regard.
It said "the spontaneous shutdown and protests across the valley against even the thought of tempering with the law should leave no doubt in the minds of those who have left no stone unturned to choke and muzzle the voice of Kashmir and are breaking records in repression , that the people of Kashmir will never allow it."