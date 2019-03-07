JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow

March 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Joint Resistance Leadership has called for complete shutdown in Kashmir on March 8, Friday.

JRL in a statement on Thursday said "Arbitrary arrest and detention of senior resistance leader and chairman JKLF Muhammad Yasin Malik and many others under draconian PSA and shifting of Yasin Sahib to Kot-balwal jail Jammu is most condemnable act."

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) on Thursday.

The party spokesperson said that Malik was being shifted to Kot Balwal jail in Jammu.