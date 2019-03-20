JRL calls for shutdown today

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) Tuesday called for complete shutdown in Valley on Wednesday against custodial death of 28-year-old school teacher Rizwan Asad Pandith of Awantipora.

Issuing a statement, JRL termed the killing of Rizwan as “gruesome”. “The custodial killing is not only one of its kind but prior to this, hundreds and thousands of young and old Kashmiris have been killed in this manner.”

“This killing has actually increased vulnerability of Kashmiri prisoners languishing in different jails, and jeopardized their lives,” the JRL said.

Announcing protest program, JRL said, “People must observe complete and comprehensive protest strike on Wednesday (March 20) against the custodial killing of Rizwan, policies of intimidation and harassment by police, SOG and other Indian agencies, arbitrary arrests, slapping of draconian PSA, summoning political activists to SOG camps and thus creating atmosphere of fear in Jammu Kashmir.”

JRL appealed all segments of society including traders, lawyers, bar association, civil society, and others from different walks of life to peacefully protest on Thursday against the custodial killing and assaults on Kashmiris.

“People at all Masjid, Khanqahs and Imam Baras must raise their voices peacefully after Friday prayers against the custodial death by NIA and SOG and continuing policy of oppression unleashed by India,” it said.

JRL said those who raise voice against killing of youth, arrests and slapping of PSAs are branded as “anti-national “and threatened with dire consequences and intimidation.

“While crackdown and arrest spree against political and religious activists and youth continues unabated, the SOG has been calling political activists and youth to SOG cargo camp to intimidate them and create an atmosphere of fear among people in general,” JRL said.

It alleged that through their investigative agencies NIA and ED, authorities are trying to instill fear among people and harass them.







