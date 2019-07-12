About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JRL calls for shutdown on Saturday

 Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) Thursday called for a complete shutdown on July 13 (Saturday) and paid tributes the martyrs of to 13th July 1931.
In a statement issued here, JRL said a complete strike will be observed on the day in remembrance of 13th July martyrs and of all the martyrs of the land and as a means to once again reiterate the urgent need for a peaceful and just resolution of the Kashmir conflict.

 

 

