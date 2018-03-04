About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JRL calls for shutdown on Mar 7 against shifting of prisoners to outside jails

Published at March 04, 2018 04:58 PM 0Comment(s)6663views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for complete shutdown in Kashmir on Wednesday, 7th March against the shifting of Kashmiri political prisoners outside Valley.
In a statement issued to KNS, JRL comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohamamd Yasin Malik, called for shutdown on March 7 (Wednesday) against the shifting of prisoners from Kashmir jails to outside jails. 


They said that more than two dozen prisoners have been shifted to outside jails. (KNS)

