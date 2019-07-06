About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JRL calls for shutdown on July 8

Joint Resistance Leadership has called for complete shutdown on July 8, to commemorate thrid death anniversary of Burhan Wani.

JRL in a statement urged world powers to look into the "age old conflict" that has consumed more than "half a million people" and still continue to "suck the blood of innocents" on daily basis.

JRL said "no nation can afford to lose its generations with such a fast pace and Kashmiri’s also want the resolution of this bleeding issue peacefully without further bloodshed."

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JRL calls for shutdown on July 8

              

Joint Resistance Leadership has called for complete shutdown on July 8, to commemorate thrid death anniversary of Burhan Wani.

JRL in a statement urged world powers to look into the "age old conflict" that has consumed more than "half a million people" and still continue to "suck the blood of innocents" on daily basis.

JRL said "no nation can afford to lose its generations with such a fast pace and Kashmiri’s also want the resolution of this bleeding issue peacefully without further bloodshed."

News From Rising Kashmir

;