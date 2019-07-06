JRL calls for shutdown on July 8

Joint Resistance Leadership has called for complete shutdown on July 8, to commemorate thrid death anniversary of Burhan Wani.
JRL in a statement urged world powers to look into the "age old conflict" that has consumed more than "half a million people" and still continue to "suck the blood of innocents" on daily basis.
JRL said "no nation can afford to lose its generations with such a fast pace and Kashmiri’s also want the resolution of this bleeding issue peacefully without further bloodshed."
