JRL calls for shutdown on July 8

July 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Joint Resistance Leadership has called for complete shutdown on July 8, to commemorate thrid death anniversary of Burhan Wani.



JRL in a statement urged world powers to look into the "age old conflict" that has consumed more than "half a million people" and still continue to "suck the blood of innocents" on daily basis.



JRL said "no nation can afford to lose its generations with such a fast pace and Kashmiri’s also want the resolution of this bleeding issue peacefully without further bloodshed."