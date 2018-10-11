About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JRL calls for shutdown on Friday to pay homage to Manan Wani

Published at October 11, 2018 03:01 PM 0Comment(s)2274views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a complete shutdown on Friday against the killing of PhD scholar turned militant Manan Wani in a gunfight on Thursday. 

Taking to Twitter Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the “JRL appeals to people to observe a complete #Shutdown tomorrow to pay homage to him(Wani).”

“Alas! heard the tragic news of #Manan Wani’s Martyrdom and of his associates! Deeply pained that we lost a budding intellectual and writer like him, fighting for the of cause of self-determination,” he wrote.

Wani was among two militants killed in a gunfight with government forces at Shatgund village of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday.

The slain militant hails from Tekipora Lolab. He had joined Hizb-ul-Mujahideen on 5 January.

