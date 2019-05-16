JRL calls for shutdown on Friday against killings in Kashmir

May 16, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Joint Resistence Leadership (JRL) Thursday called for a shutdown in Kashmir on Friday against the killings in the valley. JRL, an amalgam of senior seperatist leaders, said even in the holy month of Ramzaan there was "no letup in killings and bloodshed" in Kashmir as civilians, armed youth or even Indian forces are getting killed.

In one manner or other, JRL said, Kashmiris continue to pay the price of the unresolved Kashmir issue as use of force against them continues unabated.

"Whether it is death of civilian Rayees Ahmed Dar of Pulwama killed during CASO or Arshad Ahmed Dar of Chanabal Pattan killed while protesting the most heinous crime of rape of a child or the killing of Nayeem Shah of Baderwah allegedly by a VDC Kashmiri’s continue to fall prey to the lingering issue and subsequent use of unbridled force," JRL said in a statement.

To protest these "unfortunate killings" People will observe peaceful hartal tomorrow,Friday the 17th of May, it said.

"Imams and khateebs in Friday sermons will also raise their voice against this bloodshed," JRL added.