JRL calls for Shutdown on Friday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a shutdown against the civilian killings in Kashmir.
Taking to the twitter, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq asked people to “register their strong protest by observing a complete hartal tomorrow (Friday 28th September) against the continued gruesome and barbaric killing of Kashmiri’s at the hands of Indian forces, arrest spree of resistance activists and supporters.”
“State terror has been unleashed under CASO to wipe out and harass Kashmiri’s unabashedly,” Mirwaiz wrote.
Earlier, a civilian Mohammad Saleem Malik, 24, son of Mohammad Yaqoob Malik of Noorbagh area of Srinagar was killed during Cordon and Search Operation.
A militant and an Army man were also killed in a gunfight at Dooru village of Anantnag in South Kashmir.
Authorities have also imposed like restrictions in Dowtown area of the city and suspended internet services in Srinagar, Budgam in central Kashmir and Anantnag in south Kashmir.